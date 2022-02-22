New Black Box KVXHP Extends Video Across Four Monitors

Black Box is introducing its KVXHP Series Quad Monitor KVM extenders, which leverage DisplayPort 1.2 Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology over CAT-5/-6 or fiber to support up to four external displays with minimal cabling at the user's desktop. Offering true plug-and-play, point-to-point KVM extension, the KVXHP Series gives users high-performance access to a remote computer, with a single cable feeding all monitors.

Ideal for game developers, 3D CAD developers and other users requiring a large visual canvas and exceptional responsiveness from their keyboard and mouse, the Black Box KVXHP extender supports four external MST-enabled DisplayPort monitors with resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz using eight bits per color and 4:4:4 chroma sampling and provides high-quality audio, EDID management and emulated USB 2.0 (HID). One cable runs from the extender to one monitor, and short, unobtrusive rear cable connections connect the other monitors in a daisy chain.

For higher-density deployments, the optional rack-mount (KVXHP-RMK) tray holds up to two KVXHP extender units for quick mounting into any 19-inch rack, leaving enough space for both power supplies and cable management. Powering up to eight or 16 12VDC devices, respectively, the Black Box Central Power Hub solutions (ACR1000-CPH8R-R2 and ACR1000-CPH16R-R2) can replace multiple single power supplies for a clutter-free, space-saving installation in 1 RU. Black Box also is introducing single- and dual-monitor models of the KVXHP series for applications in which extension for just one or two monitors with resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 is needed.