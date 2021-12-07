Black Box, Symbio Partnership Aims to Create Optimal Control Room Design

Black Box and Symbio, an expert in ergonomic design for control rooms and workstations, are partnering to reduce the time, cost and complexity of completing an optimal control room build or overhaul. The two companies analyze technical and operational requirements, specify physical layouts and signal distribution and support implementation of a design that maximizes uptime, improves workflows, enhances the operator experience, improves situational awareness and facilitates more effective collaboration and faster decision making.

Operators in the control room environment work best when they have frictionless access to the information they need, when, where and how they need it. Black Box and Symbio meet this need with advanced planning services that integrate both ergonomic design and information flow, thereby facilitating implementation of a design and physical infrastructure that effortlessly support the customer's current mission and its future evolution.

Addressing the full range of functional and operational requirements, the companies help shared customers to realize greater efficiency, reduce human error and improve safety and worker satisfaction. Symbio's VR solution simplifies and streamlines the process by bringing operational knowledge into the actual design environment, accelerating the whole control room design process and yielding better end results than conventional 2D and 3D models.