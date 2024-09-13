Neutrik Americas Debuts etherFLEX TOP Cable Assemblies

Neutrik Americas, part of the Neutrik Group, has unveiled its etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies. Designed with mission critical applications in mind, the assemblies combine Neutrik quality, superior reliability, and guaranteed performance to deliver dependable Cat 5e performance. All lengths of NEUTRIK etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies are individually tested to guarantee 1 Gbit/s performance, making them an ideal choice for end-of network applications such as audio over IP and lighting control.

“Neutrik takes immense pride in offering complete connectivity solutions that guarantee 1 Gbit/s performance," said Chris Neethling, president of Neutrik Americas. "We go the extra mile by final testing our cables to ensure they deliver on their promise of high-speed data transfer. At Neutrik, we understand the importance of reliable high-speed connectivity. Our ready-made cables are crafted with precision in the EU, using high-quality components. Most importantly, they undergo rigorous final testing to ensure they consistently deliver on their 1 Gbit/s promise. I have every confidence that AV system integrators and others will find much to like.”

NEUTRIK etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies are built from premium, rugged cables that are flame retardant, oil resistant, corrosion resistant, UV resistant, and halogen free. The cables offer flexibility and memory effect for easy handling.

etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies feature etherCON TOP cable connector carriers that provide locking, IP65 and IP67 weather resistance, UV resistance, and corrosion resistance. Specially selected RJ45 connectors provide not only 1 Gbit/s performance but also enhanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities. These connectors allow for increased mating cycles under load, meaning one’s network stays reliably connected—even under the most demanding situations.