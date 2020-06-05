NetWalker ransomware continues streak of college attacks (EdScoop)

"A form of ransomware known as NetWalker added two more colleges to its list of victims Wednesday by claiming to have stolen files from Columbia College in Chicago and the University of California, San Francisco, according to screenshots posted on a blog maintained by the hackers behind the attacks."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think cyberattacks are taking a break during the age of COVID-19? Think again. Read how ransomware is targeting higher ed institutions, threatening to sell private student data as leverage.