NETGEAR’s ProAV line of switches represents the marriage of connectivity and UX that gives IT and AV teams common ground.

With its rock-solid switches that keep networks running flawlessly, NETGEAR is the backbone of the AV-over-IP ecosystem.

Known globally as an IT expert for its best-in-class solutions, the company has marshalled its considerable resources into the ProAV segment, rolling out new switches and interfaces just for AV integrators, and fine-tuning existing solutions for AV-over-IP environments.

It’s a marriage of connectivity and UX that gives IT and AV teams common ground. With more facilities embracing AV-over-IP topologies, NETGEAR is helping clients confidently make the switch.

Enabling Technology

With its robust testing and compatibility divisions, NETGEAR ensures that switches like its new M4250 line work flawlessly with AV-over-IP endpoints and equipment from dozens of vendors.

“Whatever manufacturer you're using, it has to go through a network switch—and we're your partner,” said John Henkle, ProAV Product Marketing Manager, NETGEAR.

The takeaway: A NETGEAR switch means compatibility.

New Interface Keeps It Simple

With its deep roots in IT, NETGEAR has long been a trusted provider of switches in consumer and enterprise segments. But making powerful network switches simple to setup and manage in AV-over-IP systems is whole other story.

Instead of asking users to navigate a confusing labyrinth of menus, NETGEAR has created a new interface to dramatically streamlined the process. Whether a client is using SDVOE, NDI, or a mixed list of AV-over-IP components, it doesn’t matter. Just open the network profiles tab, click on that profile, report the ports you're using, hit ‘enter’—and you’re done.

NETGEAR does all the configuration behind the scenes. This approach eliminates guesswork and takes installation time from hours down to minutes. Now, AV pros can “focus on the rest of the job,” said Henkel.

“That’s a big way we're simplifying AV over IP.”

Quick Configuration with M4250 Line

NETGEAR’s M4250 line of AV switches, launched last year, were on display in Orlando. Among its standout features is the M4250’s AV GUI which allows for the quickest setup possible. “We show you how to configure a switch in minutes,” Henkle said.

As AV integrators move away from direct cabling and run video over an IP network, there are various factors to consider, such as layers and multicasting. That’s why NETGEAR’s new AV line includes features like NETGEAR IGMP Plus™ for video over IP, including audio and control.

Compatibility is Key

NETGEAR also utilized the InfoComm spotlight to demonstrate its commitment from and to AV stakeholders, such as Crestron, AMX, QSC, and other other vendors, large and small. The community sensibility is crucial for NETGEAR because AV pros need to know their network switch will be compatible and work reliably, 24/7.

Service Matters

Henkle pointed to NETGEAR’s unique service offerings as another reason the company has garnered a loyal ProAV following: “We are easy to work with,” he said. “Our dedicated ProAV team will help design your network and configure it. We make sure it works—for sure—for you and the end users.”

Uniting Forces: AV & IT

Integrators and end-users also trust NETGEAR’s reputation—25 years of IT innovation. “We know what we're talking about when it comes to IT,” said Henkle.

Giving the AV team access to what they need, while using an IT-approved switch, is a win-win that will help every company thrive.

For more information, visit netgear.com/proAV