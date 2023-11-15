NETGEAR Launched a New Unmanaged Switch—What You Need to Know

To meet the needs of scaling businesses and the ever-increasing speeds of connected devices, NETGEAR is launching its latest unmanaged switch—the GS108X, featuring a 10G SFP+ port for non-blocking uplink over longer distances. The switch is energy efficient, providing additional cost savings on top of the affordable price point. It is also built to last and rigorously tested to provide the reliability that today’s modern business needs.

As a business becomes more complex, the need for strong network connectivity grows with it. With more devices required to run day-to-day operations, business owners may find that they have outgrown the Ethernet connections on their router which is where the GS108X fits in. The cost-effective solution provides seamless connectivity to a router (such as the NETGEAR PR60X) or a core switch for powerful networking with a smaller port count without compromising quality. With minimal management required, the GS108X is easy to set up and use for companies that may not have dedicated IT support.

In addition to the 10G SFP+ port, the GS108X switch comes with eight 1G ports that offer gigabit speed to overcome Ethernet overload, so your connection is not slowed down or interrupted entirely. The robust speeds on each port are able to manage high-demand applications, allowing business operations to continue without worry.

The switch comes in a sturdy metal case that can live in a variety of places, including mounted on a wall or under a table. The fanless design also allows the switch to operate silently in a noise sensitive environment. Advanced features of the switch include 802.1p traffic prioritization and jumbo frame support allow for seamless integration with more sophisticated networks.

Additional technical specifications include: