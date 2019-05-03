Net Price Calculators Failing in Mission of Helping Students (Campus Technology)

"Net Price Calculators, those little tools made available by colleges and universities to help students understand the annual costs of their potential post-secondary education, aren't doing the job they need to."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If prospective students can't easily find net price calculators, if the data within them contain outdated facts and figures, or if the calculator itself does not function, how can we expect these tools to help? The results of this study are troubling, and this pervasive issue needs to be fixed for the sake of students everywhere.