NEC To Release New 10,000 Lumens Projector with 4K Native Resolution

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the release of a new ultra-high definition installation projector, the PX1005QL.

The What Else: With 8.3 million visible pixels, the PX1005QL laser projector enables presentations with extreme detail to bring content to life; it also alleviates the traditional need for multiple displays.

“This new projector combines brightness, 4K/UHD resolution, and multi-picture capabilities,” says Richard McPherson, senior product manager, NEC Display Solutions. “We’re excited about this high-resolution projector because it’s designed for maximum detail and the ability to display four separate images at once to create the ultimate presentation experience.”

NEC PX1005QL

The PX1005QL is designed to be ideal for auditoriums, museums, theaters, sanctuaries, network operation centers, and similar venues. According to the company, it’s particularly well-suited for artwork, photos, and other color-critical applications, as well as for CAD and architectural drawings where the maximum amount of detail is required.

The projector features a 1-Chip DLP that produces 10,000 lumens and a viewable resolution of 3840 × 2160 to create detailed images. It boasts 20,000 hours of near maintenance-free performance with a sealed optical engine for low maintenance and low total cost of ownership.

The Bottom Line: The PX1005QL is backed by NEC’s 5-year/20,000-hour parts and labor warranty; it is available to order now, with first customer deliveries in July 2018 at a minimum advertised price of $24,000. It will be on display at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C1864.