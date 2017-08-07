NEC Display Refreshes P Series Projector Line

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the release of four new projectors — P474W, P554W, P474U and P554U — that replace its popular P Series projector models.



“Our new line of P Series models enable easier, more flexible, and less costly installations,” said Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager for Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “Advanced projection technologies, including HDBaseT and lens shift, simplify installations, while improved brightness and contrast provide impressive images over 100″ diagonal.”

Aimed at higher education, corporate and rental users, the P Series is a line of entry-level, professional installation projectors that provide versatility at a cost-effective price. The four new models feature either WXGA or WUXGA resolutions and range from 4700 lumens to 5500 lumens.

Key improvements over prior P Series models include horizontal and vertical lens shift, an all-in-one HDBaseT connection ensuring the efficient transmission of high-definition video and audio over long distances and eliminating cable clutter, and a new lamp with longer life (up to 8,000 hours) to reduce maintenance costs. The extended lamp life, along with a lower-priced replacement lamp, provide a 40 percent lower total cost of ownership, compared to previous P Series models over a five-year period.

The P Series projectors also includes several unique NEC Display features, including cornerstone and pincushion correction to square the image on the screen, and a powerful 20W speaker.

The four new P Series projectors replace the previous suite of seven P Series models: P474W replaces P401W and P452W, P554W replaces P502W, P474U replaces P452H and P554U replaces P502H. P451X and P501X models have been discontinued.