Nearly 3 in 4 Schools Allow Students to Connect an Unlimited Number of Devices to the ResNet (Campus Technology)

"The majority of colleges and universities — 72 percent — allow students to connect as many devices as they wish to the residential network. But far and away the devices consuming the most bandwidth on campus are smartphones, according to the latest State of ResNet Report from the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does your institution limit device connections to the residential network? As bandwidth usage continues to climb and more and more technologies make their way to campus, it will be interesting to see if this 3/4 metric can hold.