NDI News: Ross Introduces Carbonite Code

Among the dozens of new product launches and upgrades announced at 2024 NAB Show, Ross Video unveiled Carbonite Code, a software-based production switcher that was built specifically for NDI workflows. The product announcement comes just a few months after Ross announced a strategic partnership with NDI.

Expected this summer, Carbonite Code supports 30 NDI inputs and six outputs, with three M/Es, four chromakeys, and a 48-channel audio mixer. It also includes three multiviewers, each displaying up to 16 sources, and works with Ross TouchDrive control panels.

At the Ross keynote address on April 13, Nigel Spratling, VP of production switchers and servers, talked with SCN to get more details about the upcoming Carbonite Code.