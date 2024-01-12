Ross Video Now Offers NDI Advanced Adoption

Ross Video and NDI reach a strategic partnership that allows Ross to license and adopt NDI technology across its portfolio, extending and enhancing existing support for the NDI standard. This collaboration will allow Ross to incorporate the most up-to-date AV networking features of NDI across its portfolio through NDI Advanced, ensuring enhanced video connectivity, flexibility, and workflow efficiency across the ecosystem.

“Ross Video has supported the NDI standard for many years and is excited to be taking this next step in supporting enhanced versions of NDI, NDI Advanced, and the evolution of NDI connectivity,” commented Jeff Moore, EVP, and chief marketing officer at Ross Video. “We’ve found NDI incredibly useful and look forward to being on the forefront as things advance.”

NDI, a proprietary connectivity standard, supports a range of video codecs and enables seamless interoperability for devices and software across standard IP network infrastructures. NDI Advanced offers product developers all the benefits of NDI technology, like seamless device discoverability, bi-directional remote control, and embedded metadata streaming, but also unlocks an additional set of features for enhanced video connectivity, including:

