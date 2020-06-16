Navori Labs Boosts QL Digital Signage Software

The What: Navori Labs has announced the immediate availability of QL 2.2.5, the latest version of its digital signage software. The new version delivers a refreshed software suite with 16 innovations that emphasizes an improved user experience across its core components, while integrating new features that address emerging digital signage trends.

Navori's QL Professional (Image credit: Navori)

The What Else: Navori’s QL is offered in two versions, QL Express and QL Professional. The platform comprises three main components: QL Server, available in the Navori Cloud or as an on-premise solution; QL Content Manager, a user-friendly web-based UI for desktop and mobile devices; and QL Player, the cross-platform media player software for delivering multi-zone, multi-threaded, and multi-layered content. All receive substantial updates in QL 2.2.5.

The Bottom Line: The most significant improvements focus on QL Content Manager, which applies the latest programming and proprietary languages within its completely rewritten software. These enhancements accelerate UI functions by eight times the speed of its preceding version, with a 50 percent reduction in server load to support faster processing. The latest version also adopts the highest security standards, with certification to host tens of thousands of players for large-scale digital signage networks.