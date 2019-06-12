My Year of Virtual Classroom Visitors (Inside Higher Ed)

"As I was sending out my last batch of padded envelopes filled with handwritten thank-you notes and local chocolates, something occurred to me: my experience incorporating virtual visitors into my classroom for the first time called to mind changes simmering in multiple corners of higher education."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The connections afforded by technology in higher ed today make for more expansive learning experiences. This story goes to show how impactful videoconferencing with guest lecturers can be for classroom learning.