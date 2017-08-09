Mvix Launches Brand Experience Solution for Healthcare Providers

Mvix announced the launch of a custom Brand Experience Solution for healthcare providers. The solution engages patients via an integrated communication strategy – on site at the medical practice and online on social media.



The goal is simple: an integrated communication approach will showcase the practice on social media and within the office to reinforce the brand, practice philosophy, and educate the patient, thereby improving profitability. Considering 87% of health care visits are to physician offices, this holistic approach to branding improves the online dominance of the practice and extends this to patients on site at the office.

Mvix’s solution provides healthcare providers with curated and custom content to be posted on social media and digital signage screens in the office. Curated content includes health tips and news, local health conditions e.g. pollen indices, local community events e.g. fitness events, and trivia to be displayed in waiting rooms to kill time. Customized content, the nucleus of the solution, includes reviews & testimonials, doctor and staff profiles, office spotlights, patient spotlights, doctor awards and accolades among others.

In this managed service, the content is shared and boosted on social media to attract more patients and improve brand awareness. It is simultaneously displayed on screens in the office to increase patient retention, decrease perceived wait times, and increase patient spending.

Reinforcing the content on multiple channels maximizes the ROI for customer experience efforts.