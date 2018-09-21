MuxLab Releases HDMI/RS232 Extender Kit

The What: MuxLab has launched the HDMI/RS232 Extender Kit with ARC, HDBT, UHD-4K, offering delivery of 4K video in the HDMI 2.0 format from source to display.

The What Else: Source and display can be connected remotely at resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz or 4K at 60Hz (4:2:0) resolution, and longer distances for resolutions up to 1080p at 60Hz. Transmitter and receiver connect the source to the display using one CAT5e/6 cable.

The receiver can accept and return audio via both the HDMI and TosLink ports, and audio can be sent via the transmitter using the TosLink port. RS232 and Bi-directional IR enables remote control of end devices.

The Bottom Line: The Extender allows audio to be routed back to a receiver at the source side, which can connect directly to speakers. For intimate spaces and residential applications, it enables more immersive 4K viewing.

MuxLab’s HDMI/RS232 Extender Kit with ARC, HDBT, UHD-4K will begin shipping in Q4 2018.