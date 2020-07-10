MSolutions Releases IP Network Analyzer Software with Cisco Compatibility

The What: MSolutions is now shipping its IP Network Analyzer software. Available for use on its MS-TestPro portable test device, the specialized, secure software provides a toolset to test AV signal integrity and performance over IP networks.

The What Else: The MS-TestPro HDBaseT tester integrates AV over IP test capabilities, eliminating the need for an expensive standalone network tester. The initial software release is compatible with Cisco network switches and is activated upon connecting the MS-TestPro to the network switch. Customers can download the IP Network Analyzer software to their existing MS-TestPro devices for an immediate 14-day trial, or purchase the software for use on new devices.

The IP Network Analyzer software provides immediate, detailed feedback on network and switch information and settings, and a general overview of IP network conditions and connections. The information received allows integrators to quickly confirm if network settings fit AV over IP performance requirements, and that the switch configuration can support smooth video streaming. Specific features and capabilities include identification of network configuration faults; identification of network port status (open or blocked) and present network nodes; confirmation that pertinent multicast settings are correctly enabled; IGMP Snooping, including VLAN setup and fast-leave supports; and SNMP compatibility for network status queries.

MSolutions is actively testing its IP Network Analyzer software with other leading network switch manufacturers, with additional compatibility announcements expected over the coming months. As with Cisco switches, the software will be pre-populated with specific vendor parameters for custom testing and reporting with each compatible switch moving forward.

“This industry-first innovation represents an affordable value-added option for technicians seeking to minimize the number of testers they carry from job to job,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “As Cisco switches are among the most widely used network switches in AV-over-IP installations today, the software will provide a near-immediate ROI for our customers installing complex AV-over-IP systems today. Installers will achieve the same problem-free installations and certifications they enjoy today using our testers with HDBaseT and HDMI systems. And, they can do so with no security risk to the customers’ IP networks.”

The Bottom Line: The ability to test HDBaseT, HDMI, and IP performance from a single device is ideal for technicians managing hybrid installations, both in commercial and residential environments. This added value amplifies MSolutions’ “all-in-one” value proposition by offering customers a single, modular device for testing AV over IP, HDBaseT and HDMI performance, and DC Resistance.