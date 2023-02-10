More Versions of Draper Foundation Available for Immediate Shipping

By AVNetwork Staff
Foundation’s unique design means new standard versions and sizes can be created very quickly on a project basis.

The Draper Foundation solution for LED screens.
(Image credit: Draper)

Standard sizes for several LED brands have been added for quick shipment to the Foundation Mount System from Draper.

The Foundation is now available to order by part number for:

  • Samsung IER and IFR
  • LG LSCB
  • EZ Elite LED series
  • Sony CLED

They join these existing brands ready to ship within 10 days from a purchase order:

  • Absen Acclaim and Acclaim Plus
  • Barco XT and TruPix
  • Neoti
  • Unilumin UpanelS
  • Christie Apex Series

Draper can easily develop a new Foundation for any brand. Foundation’s unique design means new standard versions and sizes can be created very quickly on a project basis. In fact, the Foundation Mount System can be ordered for nearly any LED panel on the market with a slightly extended lead time.

