More Versions of Draper Foundation Available for Immediate Shipping

Standard sizes for several LED brands have been added for quick shipment to the Foundation Mount System from Draper.
The Foundation is now available to order by part number for:
- Samsung IER and IFR
- LG LSCB
- EZ Elite LED series
- Sony CLED
They join these existing brands ready to ship within 10 days from a purchase order:
- Absen Acclaim and Acclaim Plus
- Barco XT and TruPix
- Neoti
- Unilumin UpanelS
- Christie Apex Series
Draper can easily develop a new Foundation for any brand. Foundation’s unique design means new standard versions and sizes can be created very quickly on a project basis. In fact, the Foundation Mount System can be ordered for nearly any LED panel on the market with a slightly extended lead time.