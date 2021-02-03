More colleges are partnering with boot camps to tap demand for short-term programs (Education Dive)

"Coding boot camps have long been viewed as the antithesis of traditional higher education. They focus more heavily on technical training. Their programs usually last weeks instead of years. And they are mostly free from the heavy regulation that pervades the rest of the sector. "—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS

Some colleges are embracing boot camp partnerships, working with providers to create continuing ed offerings. Some institutions are more involved with course content creation, while others let boot camp providers contribute most of the content.