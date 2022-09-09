Mobius Labs, Nomad Media Partner for Advanced AI Capabilities

Mobius Labs (opens in new tab) and Nomad Media (opens in new tab) have partnered to integrate Mobius AI into Nomad Media's intuitive cloud-based content and asset management platform. This enables Nomad Media to offer powerful, yet highly affordable, advanced AI search, discovery, and metadata enrichment capabilities to content owners with large libraries of video assets.

[How AI is Transforming Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

“The partnership between Nomad Media and Mobius Labs ushers in a new Artificial Intelligence era where powerful video and image analysis along with speech to text conversion is the foundation of every content catalogue,” said Adam Miller, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Media. “This truly democratizes the use of AI powered services so organizations of all sizes can have discovery, deep search and auto curation of content catalogues and programming. In addition, this new AI powered catalogue foundation will future proof an organization’s content for emerging and innovative new AI services.”

The integration of Mobius AI technology into the Nomad Media platform brings an extended range of AI services including advanced face recognition, video tagging, and speech to text, enabling content owners to easily upload, search, and manage the thousands of media files in their content libraries and discover new value hidden within their assets. This enables media companies to leverage existing content for fresh viewing experiences, automate media compliance reviews and manage distribution through the cloud.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“Forward-thinking media and broadcasting companies around the world are leveraging AI metadata technology to streamline their workflows and productively manage their content archives,” said Appu Shaji, CEO and chief scientist at Mobius Labs. “Through our partnership with Nomad, they will now have access to powerful new tools that enable them to maximize monetization opportunities for their content.”