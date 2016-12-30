Misericordia University Introduces ThinkHub Collaboration

Misericordia University partnered with T1V to deploy eight 55” Interactive Walls running ThinkHub collaboration software throughout the group study rooms of its campus library.



Misericordia’s library leadership recognized that the student walking through the door today has grown up with laptops, smartphones and devices that expose them to information 24/7 - their expectations of technology were not being met by the current library offering. So the Misericordia team began to rethink the square footage of the library, repurposing space to accommodate less books, and more room for group study. It was at this stage the team discovered T1V’s ThinkHub collaboration technology as a solution to redesigning the Misericordia library to more closely align with students’ expectations and work habits.

ThinkHub is a software-based solution that replaces much of the hardware that we associate collaboration systems with today and supports unlimited BYOD (bring your own device) connectivity across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android platforms. So no matter what type of device, platform, or program students are using to conduct their studies, they can share their content and devices to the ThinkHub Canvas wirelessly to annotate, edit, and collaborate with their fellow team members. When they are done with their ThinkHub session, students can then email or save the ThinkHub Canvas, or resume that same session at a later date.

“[ThinkHub] has changed the space of the library dramatically," said Jenn Luksa, Misericordia Library Director. "Each of the individual study rooms has ThinkHub technology, so [students] can share ideas not just on a whiteboard, but on an interactive screen.”