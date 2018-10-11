Mimo Vue, BrightSign 10.1-Inch Small-Format Displays Now Available

BrightSign and Mimo Monitors have announced availability of the new line of BrightSign-enabled displays, beginning with the 10.1” open frame capacitive touch display. The new Mimo Vue with BrightSign Built-In line, which was first previewed exclusively to InfoComm 2018 attendees in June, is now available for purchase on the Mimo Monitors website.

“Together with BrightSign we created a fully encompassing, comprehensive solution that capitalizes on what our respective companies do best,” said Mike Campagna, CMO of Mimo Monitors. “Leveraging the high-quality innovation behind the Mimo Vue and the power and ease-of-use of the BrightSign platform, this new all-in-one digital signage solution provides both the screen and the player as one, making it simple to deploy and scale.”

The new Mimo Vue with BrightSign Built-In line.

The small-format monitors measure 10.1 inches diagonally, ideal for commercial and corporate applications such as kiosk information systems, gaming & amusement, POP/POS as well as conference room scheduling. The zero-bezel design and wide viewing angle suit Mimo Vue perfectly for even the most challenging viewing environments. Boasting a resolution of 1280x800, the monitors’ bright, high-contrast IPS screen performs well in any setting.

“Mimo Vue is a great proof of concept of what’s possible with our BrightSign Built-In platform,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “We’re grateful for our collaboration with Mimo Monitors, and we believe the new Mimo Vue will successfully meet the growing demand for integrated, small-format displays in commercial and corporate settings.”

The new line of Mimo Vue monitors is digital signage-ready out-of-the-box, giving customers a solution that’s easy to set up and install. The monitors are durable, reliable and ready for commercial use, and include a one-year warranty. The Mimo Vue with BrightSign Built-In open frame is available for purchase on the Mimo Monitors website for $579.99, with the enclosed display model shortly to follow.