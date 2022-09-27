Microsoft Teams Rooms Changes Happening October 1st – Are You Ready?

Effective October 1, 2022, Microsoft is replacing Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Premium licenses with Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Pro licenses. Is your organization prepared?

To help you understand the overall changes, join us for a one-hour AVNetwork Roundtable: Everything You Need to Ensure the Best MS Teams Rooms Experience Today and Tomorrow (opens in new tab).

Like any robust unified collaboration service, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTRs) continually evolve to deliver more features and benefits. This roundtable of MTR experts from AVI-SPL, Empowering.Cloud, and customers are gathering to discuss recent changes and how to ensure successful collaborations today and tomorrow. Most importantly, this panel is here to answer your questions. We will discuss:

>> Building a Microsoft Teams Room

>> Understanding IT pain points and solutions

>> Bandwidth and connections

>> User provisioning and security

>> Room design, licensing, and ongoing management

>> User training

>> 24/7 live support

>> Creating success KPIs and tracking success

AVI-SPL Named Microsoft Managed Partner

To coincide with this shift, AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) prepared a new Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service subscription to supplement the new license and match the original Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium license scope at the legacy cost.

“We’re avid believers in the elevated collaboration experience Microsoft Teams Rooms deliver,” said AVI-SPL's Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions. “To champion this, we’ve developed a thoughtful portfolio of professional, managed, and support services to help customers deploy and operate their Teams environments. Our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service is one more way we ensure customers create new business value with Microsoft.”

The new AVI-SPL Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service adds 24/7 live technical support for Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro license holders. This extra layer of on-demand, personalized tech support is especially important for customers with widescale enterprise deployments of Microsoft Teams Rooms. AVI-SPL will leverage its Global Services Operations Centers to deliver this new service.

