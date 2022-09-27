Microsoft Teams Rooms Changes Happening October 1st – Are You Ready?

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Microsoft is replacing Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Premium licenses with Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Pro licenses effective October 1. What does that mean for your organization?

AVI-SPL
(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

Effective October 1, 2022, Microsoft is replacing Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Premium licenses with Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Pro licenses. Is your organization prepared? 

To help you understand the overall changes, join us for a one-hour AVNetwork Roundtable: Everything You Need to Ensure the Best MS Teams Rooms Experience Today and Tomorrow (opens in new tab)

Like any robust unified collaboration service, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTRs) continually evolve to deliver more features and benefits. This roundtable of MTR experts from AVI-SPL, Empowering.Cloud, and customers are gathering to discuss recent changes and how to ensure successful collaborations today and tomorrow. Most importantly, this panel is here to answer your questions. We will discuss:

>>  Building a Microsoft Teams Room

>>  Understanding IT pain points and solutions

>>  Bandwidth and connections

>>  User provisioning and security

>>  Room design, licensing, and ongoing management

>>  User training

>>  24/7 live support

>>  Creating success KPIs and tracking success

REGISTER NOW (opens in new tab)

AVI-SPL Named Microsoft Managed Partner

To coincide with this shift, AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) prepared a new Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service subscription to supplement the new license and match the original Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium license scope at the legacy cost. 

“We’re avid believers in the elevated collaboration experience Microsoft Teams Rooms deliver,” said AVI-SPL's Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions. “To champion this, we’ve developed a thoughtful portfolio of professional, managed, and support services to help customers deploy and operate their Teams environments. Our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service is one more way we ensure customers create new business value with Microsoft.” 

The new AVI-SPL Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro-Tier II service adds 24/7 live technical support for Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro license holders. This extra layer of on-demand, personalized tech support is especially important for customers with widescale enterprise deployments of Microsoft Teams Rooms. AVI-SPL will leverage its Global Services Operations Centers to deliver this new service.

ATTEND THE ROUNDTABLE OCTOBER 6, at 2:00 PM ET (opens in new tab)

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.