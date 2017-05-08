Michele Ferreira Joins Electrosonic

Electrosonic expanded its staff roster with the hiring of Michele Ferreira as Director of Sales – West. She will be based in the San Francisco Bay area leading the West Coast sales team and growing Electrosonic’s business in the region.

Ferreira has had a successful career in the professional AV industry, most recently as general manager of the Technology Group at One Workplace in Santa Clara, CA with dotcoms and other leading Bay Area businesses.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michele to Electrosonic where her extensive experience, leadership and client relationships will be big assets in her new role as director of sales for the West Coast,” said Bryan Hinckley, Electrosonic’s president. “Michele brings an expertise in engineering and technology and a successful track record in client management that will serve her well heading up the west coast sales team.”

“I’m excited to be part of an extremely talented group of people and to work on complex designs that focus on innovative customer experience,” Ferreira said. “Whether it be amusement parks, stadiums, museums, corporate EBCs, command and control centers, or broadcast stations, Electrosonic has worldwide installations with forward-thinking technologies.”

Prior to joining One Workplace in 2013, Ferreira worked in the metro Washington, DC area where she focused on the federal AV business. She served as vice president of sales and marketing at Audio Video Systems in Chantilly, VA and held executive sales posts at VBrick Systems, AMNIS Systems, and Oracle Corporation.

Ferreira studied electronic and computer engineering with an emphasis in telecommunications and robotics at George Mason University. She is CTS certified and holds many vendor certifications.