Miami Dade College, IBM partner to build tech-focused workforce (EdScoop)

"Miami Dade College will collaborate with IBM to grow several technology-focused workforce development programs geared toward “students of diverse backgrounds,” the institution announced on Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IBM has joined forces with Miami Dade College in an effort to provide workforce development, using IBM resources to help a diverse group of students hone new skills. "This support can be a gamechanger for so many," notes Antonio Delgado, the engineering, technology and design dean at the school.