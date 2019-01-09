Meyer Sound to Feature UP-4slim System and Immersive Demo at NAMM Show

The Meyer Sound booth (17800) at the 2019 NAMM Show will feature a display of the new UP-4slim system while also offering the content creation community an opportunity to experience a 7.1.4 immersive demo using Amie precision studio monitors in a small studio environment.

The new UP-4slim ultracompact loudspeaker will make its NAMM debut as part of a special promotional package available to Meyer Sound dealers. Offered at a substantial combined discount, the pair of UP-4slim loudspeakers together with two companion MM-10ACX subwoofers comprise a complete, fully integrated and highly portable system.

Housed in a slender, all-aluminum enclosure, the UP-4slim has a 100 degree symmetrical pattern for wide, uniform coverage in horizontal or vertical orientations. A svelte cabinet (15.90 in. H x 4.29 in. W x 5.69 in. D) makes the UP-4slim easy to install in tight spaces while the minimal weight (14 lb.) allows a one-hand carry in portable applications.

The booth’s walk-in immersive sound demo, simulating a small production studio, employs a total of 11 Amie precision studio monitors for front, lateral surround and overheads with low frequencies augmented by dual Amie-Sub compact cinema subwoofers. The intimate immersive environment is suited to a variety of content creation applications in VR, AR, gaming, and cinema. Audio content for the demo includes selections from both music recording and cinema with selections in stereo, 5.1 and 7.1.4 formats.

Also featured on the booth, representing the LEO Family of sound reinforcement systems, will be a ground-stacked configuration of LINA very compact line array loudspeakers over a companion 750-LFC low frequency control element.

Meyer Sound’s higher profile on the show floor is in response to positive changes instituted by NAMM in recent years, according to Will Lewis, Western U.S. sales manager.

“The NAMM Show has emerged as the leading West Coast trade show for the pro audio community,” said Lewis. “This is due to a number of factors, including expanded floor space for a dedicated pro audio hall and the formal integration of AES programs into the schedule. And the fact that it’s in Southern California, a hub of the global content creation industry, is another big plus when it comes to direct contact with important Meyer Sound clientele.”

Meyer Sound also will be on-hand for the NAMM-sponsored TEC Awards, where the ground-breaking SIM (Source Independent Measurement) System will be inducted into the TECnology Hall of Fame. In addition, the Bluehorn System studio monitor and VLFC very low frequency control element have received TEC Award nominations in their respective categories.

The annual Parnelli Awards, also held in conjunction with NAMM, will spotlight companies and individuals associated with Meyer Sound. UltraSound, a system user and technology collaborator for decades, is nominated for "Sound Company of the Year" recognizing its stellar work on the Dave Matthews Band tour. Regional rental partners vying for “Hometown Hero Sound Company of the Year” are Kian Concert Sound (Canada), Blackhawk Audio (Southeastern U.S.) and Rainbow Production Services (Northeast). In addition, Metallica’s Dan Braun is nominated for “Scenic/Set Designer of the Year” for his visuals on Metallica tours that carried Meyer Sound LEO Family audio reinforcement systems exclusively.