Meyer Sound Previews New Spatial Sound Tool with Spacemap Go at ISE 2020

The What: At ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, Meyer Sound is presenting preview demonstrations of Spacemap Go, a new spatial sound design and mixing tool that leverages the processing power of the company’s Galaxy network platform.

The What Else: Following installation of software and firmware updates for Galaxy, the new Spacemap Go iOS app will provide a flexible and easy-to-use touch pad interface for Spacemap multi-channel panning, using one or more connected iPads.



Spacemap Go can be used in a system of up to four Galaxy loudspeaker processors in any combination including Galaxy 408, Galaxy 816 and Galaxy 816-AES3, affording a wide range of input and output configurations. The iOS app will be released concurrently with updates to Compass and Compass Go control software and Galaxy firmware.

All Spacemap programming and real-time operation is handled by Spacemap Go; Compass and Compass Go will continue to provide access to system parameters such as EQ and delay. Multiple iPads may be used simultaneously, allowing a single operator or multiple users to customize workflow to suit the requirements of the performance.



The Bottom Line: With nearly 4,000 Galaxy loudspeaker processors sold to date, Spacemap Go immediately enables this large existing user base to configure, program, and implement sophisticated spatial sound mixing with ease and cost-effectiveness.

Currently in beta testing, Spacemap Go will be offered as a value-added standard feature of the GALAXY network platform later this year, with the iOS app freely available from the App Store. The user need only supply the iPads required for the production.



Spacemap Go can be experienced ISE 2020 in the Meyer Sound demo room at the Hotel Okura Ballroom 1 and 2 at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 17:00.





