Meyer Sound Launches Panther Large-Scale Line Array Loudspeaker

Meyer Sound is introducing Panther, a new flagship linear line array loudspeaker engineered to meet rapidly evolving demands for large-scale touring and installed systems.

Complex and visually focused production scenarios, coupled with tighter safety regulations, often restrict the space and weight allowed for loudspeakers. At the same time, environmental policies require greater energy efficiency and a smaller footprint for transport as more productions shift to a networked signal infrastructure. Responding to these demands, Panther's acoustic output is closer to the significantly larger and heavier Leo line array loudspeaker and occupies the slender form factor of the existing Lyon line array loudspeaker. Despite stadium levels of performance, Panther weighs just 150 pounds (68 kg) and offers substantial savings on current draw from the previous generation flagship line array loudspeaker. A dual analog/Milan AVB network input module means Panther offers flexible signal distribution options and each cabinet comes standard with an IP55 weather protection rating, all at a substantially lower initial cost compared to Leo and Lyon.

All-New Electronics Module Design

The electronics module in Panther is an all-new, lightweight design incorporating a four-channel Class D amplifier coupled to an innovative power supply. With advanced power factor correction and higher voltage rails, the new amplifier package delivers higher peak current to the loudspeakers while presenting a stable load to the AC line.

Panther also features new, longer-excursion 12-inch low-frequency cone drivers and new three-inch compression drivers. Each incorporates advanced magnet structures using new materials for higher flux density despite substantial weight reduction.

Three Panther models: Panther-M, Panther-L, Panther-W (Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Combined with a new LF port design, Panther has a maximum peak output of more than 150 dB SPL. Weighing only 150 pounds (68 kg), Panther is a significantly lighter box than anything in its class.

Reduced weight means more Panther loudspeakers can be flown on a single motor, and larger arrays can share the same truss and hang points with extensive video and lighting gear. Also, larger and longer arrays can be flown outdoors while complying with new safety regulations related to wind events. Shipping costs will be substantially reduced, particularly when air transport is required. Panther's significant weight and size reduction also contributes to less CO2 emissions during transportation.

The Panther family consists of three cabinets with different horizontal coverage patterns. Panther-M and Panther-W are 95 and 110 degrees, respectively, and will be familiar options for existing Meyer Sound owners. Panther-L features an all-new long throw horn with a tightly defined 80-degree horizontal pattern. Three options allow system designers to precisely tailor coverage in any size venue with uniform response from front to back and enable deployment of fewer arrays or shorter arrays in some applications, such as in-the-round configuratio

New Features Assure Long-Term ROI

In addition, Panther offers new features that assure a greater long-term return on investment. These include:

The Panther's user panel (Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Certified Milan AVB Input Standard: By incorporating Meyer Sound's new Avnu Alliance-certified Milan input module, Panther becomes the first Milan Certified line array loudspeaker. With this advancement, Panther extends Milan-based networked systems all the way to the loudspeaker cabinet, while the always-active parallel analog input assures backward compatibility with existing hardware.

Weather Protection Standard: Panther is weather protected to the new IEC IP55 standard with full rain protection when using mating Neutrik TOP series signal and powerCON connectors. No rain hood is required.

With standard weather protection, the same Panther cabinets can be used for indoor or outdoor events with no special preparations required.

The Panther linear line array loudspeaker will go into production and ship this month. United Kingdom-based rental company Major Tom Ltd., one of the initial launch partners, will deploy Panther on Ed Sheeran's 2022 + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour.