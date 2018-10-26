Meeting the Educational Demands of Generation Z (EdTech Magazine)

"The next generation of students — dubbed Generation Z, or iGen — will soon be flooding into higher education. Millennials may be tech savvy, but Gen Z students are in a whole new league. They’re tech natives, spending nearly their entire lives immersed in technologies that are crucial to living and learning. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to connect with Gen Z students when they come to campus? Make sure to consider their unique skills and needs as digital natives in addition to their preferences for more active learning. —Eduwire Editors