Meet the 17 New ProSource Custom Integrator Level Members

ProSource (opens in new tab) announced the addition of 17 new Custom Integrator (CI) level members in the first half of 2022. New members contributed $33.6 million in new revenue for the year.

"Congratulations to our new members. The ProSource team is dedicated to providing programs, education, and collaboration with the very best CI leaders in the United States," said Jim Pearse, president of ProSource. "We respect the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit it takes to grow your businesses, and taking this step will help you to continue your journey of success. Welcome to our family."

[ProSource Honors PRO, Power Level 2021 Members of the Year, Vendor of the Year] (opens in new tab)

The new CI members are:

Apex A/V, Milwaukee, WI—Andrew Herr

Automated Lifestyles, LLC, Louisville, KY—Phil Chaney

Axiom Home Tech, Monterey, CA—Seth and Natalie Gibson

Custom Cinema & Sound, Fargo, ND—Kelly Azure

eDesign Group, Inc., Kihei, HA—Jon Miller

Epic Companies, Marietta, GA—Jamie Shannon

Front Row Home Theater, Inc., Davie, FL—Chris Cotter

Fusion Systems, Las Vegas—Matthew Smith

Henri New York, New York—Michael Sherman

mero CONCEPTS, Cedar Park, TX—Marc Oliveri

MV Help Desk, Vineyard Haven, MA—Matthew Rodenbaugh

Origin Hi Fi, Austin, TX—Chris Ross

Simplex, Roeland, KS—Brian Lundbeck

Smart Home Systems, Franklin Lakes, NJ—Frank Cardone

Stone-Glidden, King of Prussia, PA—Matthew Marcinowski and John Whitson

TruMedia, Ada, MI—Ponch and Amanda Wildman

World of Sound & Vision, Walnut Creek, CA—Jason Combs and Kevin Musante

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

"ProSource applies a very high standard to the vetting process of each new member company that joins the organization," added Sherry Dantonio, ProSource senior director of education and membership recruitment. "We encourage every member of ProSource to embrace the programs and initiatives that are dedicated to each member's success."