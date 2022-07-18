Meet AVPros.io: A New Multiservice Company for the Connected Workplace

Tech industry veterans Ciaran Hamilton and Giovanni Agramonte announced a new multiservice partnership focused on bringing people and technology together for the connected workplace. The newly formed AVPros.io company will focus on technology consulting, engineering, and labor installation services for communication systems in multifunctional environments.

AVPros.io was founded by Hamilton and Agramonte, who added Ariel de la Rosa was as CTO along with Eugene Ababio as a technology consultant. These four bring a collective wealth of experience for workplace technology enhancing solutions.

Ciaran Hamilton (Image credit: AVPros.io)

“Giovanni and I have known each other for some time and have collaborated on several successful projects," said Hamilton, the CEO of AVPros.io. "We formed this partnership because at our core we are technology enthusiasts who want to help support and simplify technology projects and ensure their success. We are both focused on a consultative experience when it comes to engineering and installation support solutions at AVPros.io. Now more than ever, it is time to invest in the right technology and team to future proof your investment and AVPros.io is poised to serve companies looking to bring dynamic changes to their business."

Giovanni Agramonte (Image credit: AVPros.io)

“We packaged these services for the tech sector and other enterprises looking to improve their communication systems," added Agramonte, the company's COO. "Meetings, collaboration, and connectivity are elements in the forefront for these types of companies where it’s essential to have seamless collaborations. AVPros.io will offer technology consulting, engineering, and labor installation services for its clients. We are excited to work with organizations to overcome technology challenges and provide constructive solutions.”