MCA Communications Announces New Central Texas Office

MCA Communications announced the opening of its Central Texas office. The new location at 3101 Eagles Nest St., Suite 430, is MCA’s first office outside of its Houston headquarters, and is home to its growing Central Texas team.

This milestone is a major move for MCA as it expands across Texas and the nation. “The opportunity for growth in Austin is exciting,” said Ricky Cortez, CEO at MCA Communications. “We are looking forward to being part of the numerous high-profile construction projects that will continue to shape the city of Austin and surrounding areas.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

MCA was founded in 1983 in Houston, Texas as a telecommunications subcontractor. Since then, MCA has evolved into a full-service technology solutions provider, completing 500 projects a year for clients across the Nation. Adding a Central Texas office is a strategic move that will allow MCA to have a physical presence in a location where it has taken on many projects.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2022]

Meet the team

To celebrate its newest location, MCA will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 12 p.m.–4 p.m. CT at its Central Texas office. To RSVP for the Open House, click here.