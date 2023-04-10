May the Fourth Be With You: WAVIT Offers Star Wars-Inspired DEI Session at Cavlo

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) will sponsor and present a Star Wars-inspired discussion panel at the cavlo trade show on May 4. which is also Star Wars Day. The DEI session, called “May the Force of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Be with You: Lessons from Star Wars”, will feature WAVIT Board members and founders Gina Sansivero, Susan Wilhite, and Brandy Alvarado-Miranda.

“I am a self-proclaimed Star Wars nerd, and there are many lessons in DEI we can learn from the franchise,” said Alvarado-Miranda, who is also CEO of BAM! Marketing and PR Agency. “Some of the ideas we’ll discuss embody themes we see in Star Wars—saving our galaxy (industry) and using the Force for good (equity), complex characters from many different perspectives (diversity), and women in key leadership roles: Princess Leia, Queen Amidala, Ahsoka Tano, Rey Skywalker, etc. We’d love for people to join this epic discussion at cavlo on Star Wars Day.”

The May 4 cavlo show, to be held on at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, marks the first time WAVIT, which launched in January, will exhibit at a trade show. “A huge part of our mission is to enrich, educate, inspire, and empower women in tech,” said Sansivero, vice president of marketing and corporate communications at AtlasIED and WAVIT board president. “Exhibiting at cavlo will allow us to meet potential new members and give our current members a place to connect with each other face to face.”