MAXHUB Offers Advanced Business Webcam

The What: MAXHUB's new UC W21 Business Webcam features 120-degree DFoV (Display Field of View) with 4K Ultra HD clarity and crisp, clear audio performance. The new unit boasts 4K Ultra HD video at 25fps and layered optical glass for better smoothness and clarity along with 2D and 3D DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) that delivers outstanding image quality and crisp visuals for effective video experiences. Employing a Sony image sensor that yields HDR (High Dynamic Range) performance for brighter highlights and a wider range of color image detail, the UC W21's 4K wide angle video performance provides impressive meeting visuals. From low light to bright backlights, the UC W21's integrated HDR technology constantly adjusts to ensure everyone looks their best.

The What Else: Auto focus capability is another equally important attribute of the UC W21. The camera's advanced AI technologies include face detection to ensure the camera will automatically adjust to the best framing solutions according to both the number of meeting participants and their location. Real-time close-up presentation and manual options enable everyone to get the focus they deserve.

Another notable aspect of the MAXHUB UC W21 is its 360-degree horizontal rotation capability that facilitates endless customization. The UC W21 can be adjusted 10 degrees to the back, 10 degrees to the front, 10 degrees to the left and 10 degrees to the right. The system's 120-degree DFoV, combined with 360-degree horizontal rotation, provides complete control over where the camera focuses.

For online meetings, the MAXHUB UC W21 features a two-element omnidirectional microphone array with an integrated pioneering noise-cancellation algorithm. The UC W21 detects audio up to 13 feet away and filters out background noise to keep the focus where it needs to be.

The Bottom Line: The UC W21 is an effective video solution for a wide range of business meetings. Its Plug and Play simplicity with a single USB connection eliminates the need to install plug-ins. Simply connecting the camera's USB Type C port will have the conference ready to go in a few seconds. The UC W21 enables people to easily work with the conferencing software they are most comfortable with and makes other matters easy so meetings can be productive.