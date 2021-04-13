Maxhub Intros UC S10 Conference Bar with Camera

The What: Maxhub has introduced the UC S10 Conference Bar with Camera with what it calls "superior image quality and crystal clear audio performance" combined with the integrated Android OS that makes connection to the remote site effortless.

(Image credit: Maxhub)

The What Else: As a meeting communication hub, the Maxhub UC S10 Conference Bar with Camera enables people to exchange ideas while effortlessly sharing images and data, resulting in greater productivity during online meetings. The UC S10 offers one-click wireless screen-sharing for up to four devices simultaneously. The system works with the optionally available dongle and app, and also allows screen-sharing to a TV remotely. Further, the UC S10 provides parallel Wi-Fi networking and screen-sharing with its dual Wi-Fi module design.

Featuring auto-framing with intelligent face detection that tracks whoever is speaking and smoothly switches between presenters, the focus is always on the active presenter. Combined with its 5X zoom capability, a 120-degree viewing angle, and three camera position presets that enable instant meeting startup, the UC S10’s 12MP (megapixel) camera provides precision optics with intelligent functions that result in high image quality and auto framing in huddle spaces and large conference rooms alike.

The Bottom Line: The UC S10 is designed to facilitate easy setup and operation, removing barriers to successful meetings. Audio features include adaptive echo cancellation for carefree interactive communication, automatic gain control for consistent voice output level, automatic tracking of each person speaking, as well as noise reduction and the ability to remove a room’s reverberant characteristics to eliminate that annoying ‘echo’ that can occur in acoustically live spaces.