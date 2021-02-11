Maxhub Intros Line of Integrated LED Wall Displays

The What: Maxhub has introduced its line of Maxhub Integrated LED Wall displays. Ranging in size from 110 to 220 inches, the displays support multi-device collaboration, real-time wireless screen sharing, and interaction with smartphones and tablet computers as well as synchronized annotation from multiple devices.

The What Else: The Maxhub Integrated LED Wall incorporates everything into its 1.22-inch-deep frame, including a 3-in-1 modular board that encompasses the power supply, receiving card, and hub. The streamlined physical attributes of this design not only enable the display to be mounted almost flush with a wall for optimum appearance, but also simplifies servicing by offering full-front access and hot swapping of modules.

Representative of Maxhub’s technology is the LM138M07 LED Wall with its 138-inch diagonal display, 1920x1080 resolution, and 1.5 mm pixel pitch. The LM138M07 features a viewing angle of 160 degrees horizontal and 140 degrees vertical, as well as Smart Control features with one-button on/off and easy adjustment of settings, including brightness, contrast ratio, aspect ratio, and input signal.

“With a comprehensive range of display sizes and features, the MAXHUB Integrated LED Wall sets a new standard for intuitive operation, flexible deployment, and easy service and maintenance," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "Their integrated Android functionality supports a wide range of smart features and the display itself optimizes grayscale display performance—even in low brightness—drawing audiences in with mesmerizing color, detail, and dynamic range."

The Bottom Line: Incorporating interactive and mirroring technology—including multi-device screen sharing and synchronized writing—the MAXHUB Integrated LED Wall incorporates represents a complete solution well suited for a variety of uses, including meeting rooms, lecture halls, and other large venues.