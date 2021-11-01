MaxHub Introduces Smart Lectern With Wireless, Centralized Control

The What: MaxHub is introducing the P22MB Smart Lectern, the ideal solution for centralized and wireless control of any meeting or presentation.

The What Else: This would not be a MaxHub podium if it didn't incorporate innovative design in terms of the electronics typically encountered in meeting and presentation environments. With its wireless connectivity, the MaxHub P22MB eliminates many of the cables typically encountered in meeting/presentation environments.

Right from the podium, presenters can control their entire presentation system, including the integrated lectern microphones. This is accomplished via the podium's innovative 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen. With this display, presenters have full control of, for example, their Microsoft PowerPoint presentation. And right from the screen, they can annotate important points without having to use a mouse. The P22MB podium also features pre-installed white boarding and collaboration software, along with wireless sharing that enables a laptop to be easily included in the presentation.

The Bottom Line: Meeting leaders and presenters will certainly appreciate the P22MB's thoughtful design. This feature-rich podium's integrated wheels make it easy to position the podium in the best on-stage location. Equally important, presenters will find the ability to electronically adjust the podium's surface to the optimum height an important benefit that aids one's ability to feel comfortable in front of an audience while maximizing their ability to interact with their notes and other meeting materials. The MaxHub P22MB Smart Lectern is expected to be available this month.