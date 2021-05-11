Maxhub Adds New PTZ Camera with 12x Optical Zoom

The What: Maxhub is introducing the UC P10 HD 1080p PTZ (Point–Tilt–Zoom) Camera With 12x Optical Zoom. Designed to provide effortless access for mid-to-large video conferencing, the UC P10 combines outstanding 1080p image quality with premium 12x optical zoom, ensuring a high level of engagement for online meetings. This wide-angle camera with PTZ control provides crystal-clear collaboration and the unit’s HD 1080p images bring depth to remote interactions, all while intelligent color optimization ensures a high level of detail.

The What Else: The UC P10 delivers superior HD 1080p clarity at any distance in any environment, thanks to its Panasonic CMOS image sensor. The camera’s WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), combined with Maxhub's 2D and 3D DNR (Digital Noise Reduction), ensures the UC P10 delivers crisp and clear image quality, even in the most challenging situations.

The UC P10’s wide-angle PTZ performance ensures everyone in the meeting receives the attention they deserve. The combination of a 72.5-degree HFoV (Horizontal Field of View), aligned with a ±30 degree tilt capability and ±170 degree wide angle pan capability ensures full room visibility. Equally notable, the UC P10 offers 255 presets to make switching between whiteboards and speakers a quick and effortless task. And with whisper-quiet motor functionality, the UC P10 camera won't distract meeting attendees from the important points.

The UC P10 enables meeting attendees to focus on what’s most important, as opposed to being distracted by operational aspects of the camera itself. The camera's 12x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom makes it easy to focus the audience’s attention on the finest details of the presentation without any loss of clarity.

The Bottom Line: With the camera’s support for the RS232 protocol, the UC P10 provides flexible interoperability with a wide range of collaboration tools so presenters can use the products/presentation applications with which they are most comfortable.