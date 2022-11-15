Matrox Video to Showcase New Standards-based Products for Training Simulators

At I/ITSEC 2022, Matrox Video (opens in new tab) will showcase its latest standards-based, TAA-certified products for content capture, streaming, recording, encoding/decoding, IP KVM extension and switching, AV-over-IP, and visualization.

ConvertIP IPMX-ready encoders and decoders for lossless, zero-latency media-over-IP delivery to support interoperable and response-sensitive live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training environments

for lossless, zero-latency media-over-IP delivery to support interoperable and response-sensitive live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training environments Extio 3 IP KVM extenders for secure and remote switching and control of training and simulation systems—including up to four systems on one display with Tile View—over 1 GbE LAN and WAN networks. Ruggedized model also available.

for secure and remote switching and control of training and simulation systems—including up to four systems on one display with Tile View—over 1 GbE LAN and WAN networks. Ruggedized model also available. Maevex 6100 Series encoders for high-quality, high-density, low-latency live streaming and recording to capture and share all AV sources and data points for DIS- and HLA-based debrief and after action review (AAR) applications. Pair Maevex 6100 Series encoders and decoders to achieve full-frame synchronization from multiple sources. Ruggedized model also available.

for high-quality, high-density, low-latency live streaming and recording to capture and share all AV sources and data points for DIS- and HLA-based debrief and after action review (AAR) applications. Pair Maevex 6100 Series encoders and decoders to achieve full-frame synchronization from multiple sources. Ruggedized model also available. QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers for easy-to-configure, easy-to-deploy video wall design approaches to generate graphics-rich visualization platforms

Matrox ConvertIP encoders and decoders will spotlight lossless, real-time, zero-latency 4K AV-over-IP for live training environments. ConvertIP encoders and decoders facilitate the development of multi-role, multi-environment, ultra-realistic training platforms by streaming frame-accurate, real-time AV content from multiple sources. Featuring a variety of baseband connectivity options—including HDBaseT—uncompressed and light compression support, and a fanless design, these standards-based, IPMX-ready ConvertIP devices offer system integrators maximum AV-over-IP flexibility, scalability, and interoperability to deliver lossless 4K over 1/10/25 GbE networks.

Matrox Extio 3 Series IP KVM extenders will highlight secure and seamless 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching support over 1 GbE networks. Extio 3 IP KVMs work with COTS network switches to guarantee a scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix over IP, enabling users to route any training system to any operator desk workstation. Users can also operate multiple source computer systems simultaneously—including up to four separate systems on one Full HD or 4K monitor—from a remote multi-display workstation and control them with a single keyboard and mouse. Available in ruggedized form factors, Extio 3 incorporates various military-grade security features, including AES encryption of audio, video, and USB signals; user authentication management; safe firmware updates; and an IPSec VPN client in the receiver appliance for secure operations over internet.