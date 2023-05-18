Matrox Video, Ernitec Introduce Integrated Line of Video Wall Servers

Matrox Video (opens in new tab) has partnered partnership with Danish video surveillance equipment manufacturer Ernitec to develop a video wall offering, which will be sold exclusively through Ernitec's European distributor, EET Group, alongside the rest of Ernitec's workstations and servers. The collaboration was a natural fit considering EET already represents the Matrox Video product range. With a Matrox Video/Ernitec video wall offering, EET's sales team can cater to full-service Pro AV system integrators and resellers with an additional, ready-to-go video wall package. The flexibility of Matrox's video wall products presents many new market opportunities for EET and for Matrox Video.

Like Ernitec's video surveillance server range, the Matrox Video/Ernitec solution offers a modular approach to building video walls on demand—whether someone needs a small, four-display wall with simple layout management or a large wall that can capture incoming signals from various different sources. Matrox Video's use of nonproprietary IP-encoding/decoding standards enables AV-over-IP RTSP and SRT streaming, which makes it possible to display any video source at any destination.

(Image credit: Matrox, Ernitec)

"With these new video wall solutions, we can take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities. EET sales staff and integrators will be able to offer a technically complex solution in a simplified, tested, and certified way," said Katrin Kerber, EET account manager for Matrox Video. "A lot of pro AV resellers would love to offer video walls to their customers but are often hesitant because of the potential technical challenges with computer hardware. Ernitec is an expert on computer hardware."

"Our collaboration with Matrox Video means Ernitec can provide new video wall servers out of the box to solve video wall challenges," said Lars Ritt Berthelsen, head of Ernitec. "Our Danish production of servers enable us to customize Matrox's video wall solutions uniquely to the needs of each project. Our strong competencies together give not only the pro AV but also the security industry some unique opportunities to solve the often-heavy video wall tasks in an intuitive and tailor-made way."