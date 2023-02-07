A Video Wall Solution Helps Cybersecurity Provider Meet Monitoring Demands

As a result of the changes in how organizations and people now work, the reliance on experienced, certified, and readily available technical and cybersecurity support is at an all-time high. It’s essential that all risks are continuously monitored to ensure network infrastructure is always available and secure at all times. Khipu Networks is a cybersecurity company developed in response to the need for constant support and managed services that let customers focus on project delivery, rather than be consumed by the daily tasks of monitoring and managing unforeseeable problems and cyber breaches. The company provides many services, which are overseen from the company’s 24x7x365 staffed Network Operations Centre (NOC). To that end, the company required a video wall management solution that would allow the flexibility to visualize the entirety of their data and informational feeds and replace their existing visualization solution, which couldn’t match their current and future needs.

VuWall's disruptive approach to video wall management in AV-over-IP environments, bridging AV, IT, and IP systems to seamlessly manage and control visual content throughout organizations, was exactly what Khipu needed.

Khipu proactively monitors clients’ infrastructure and security postures to provide immediate identification of problems either before or as they occur—allowing quick alerting, action, and resolution. This means staff must have eyes on clients’ entire IT environments, which can include LAN, Wi-Fi, next-gen firewalls, RADIUS, WANs, UPS power supplies, IoT, servers, service/application, and more. Khipu’s existing solution was not flexible enough to give them the insight to allow for rapid response—with equipment failures and nagging intermittent issues becoming the norm. For example, the content could not be changed dynamically, and the user experience was clunky. The company replaced their exiting screens with six LG 55SVH7F 0.44mm bezel displays. To complete the solution, they needed a single technology solution that would allow their integrator to effortlessly build an IP-based video wall as well as provide Khipu staff with a centralized video management platform with customizable views that can be changed as needed.

To meet the demand for flexibility and modularity, the integrator on the project, Clear Visual Communications, proposed VuWall. VuWall delivers an innovative ecosystem of video wall controllers, encoders, and decoders—all managed by its interoperable TRx Centralized Management Platform (TRx). TRx eliminates the complexity of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP, with easy drag-and drop operations and without any programming. Easy to use, the TRx platform enables distribution of any source to any type of display in professional and mission-critical applications, which proved to be an ideal solution for Khipu’s NOC.

Yet another benefit, TRx simplifies the integration of third-party products. Already supporting a variety of AV-over-IP protocols (H.264, SDVoE, NDI) and compatible with multiple brands such as NETGEAR, Samsung, LG, IHSE, Adder, Genetec, and many others, TRx continues to grow its ecosystem, ensuring future-proof and scalable deployments.

Clear Visual Communications built the much-needed video wall for the NOC by stitching together two VuWall PAK 40 video wall nodes, increasing processing scalability and flexibility while adding a layer of redundancy. The compact PAK appliance is a networked, multi-decode node that can operate as a standalone device or be stitched with other nodes to build an IP-based video wall that is infinitely scalable. It simplifies video wall deployments by reducing the number of connections and eliminating a single point of failure, reducing project risk, and offering improved reliability.

(Image credit: VuWall)

Whether the deployment is large or small, all that's required are PAK appliances, making it easy to build video walls. To increase the size of a video wall, the integrators can simply add a PAK. PAK features up to four HDp60 outputs or one 4Kp60 output and multiformat decoding up to 32 HD streams per device, including H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, NDI, PNG, JPEG and VNC/remote desktops or virtualized browsers. PAK is designed for multiroom visualization, situational awareness, control rooms, and corporate workspaces. Its eco-friendly design boasts a compact form factor and low power consumption. PAK is small enough to be mounted behind monitors, saving rack space, and reducing extended video cable runs.

The installation also included a VuStream 150 encoder appliance and Application Server, which are also centrally configured and managed by TRx. The VuStream 150 provides single stream encoding of H.264 and H.265 sources in FHD and UHD. The VuWall Application Server is an appliance for streaming, sharing, controlling, and visualizing websites, dashboards, and applications across networks. The Application server simplifies video wall deployments by providing quick access to websites, dashboards, and applications from a centralized source—a must for the NOC. The NOC also benefited from VuWall’s ControlVu touch panel, which gives operators the freedom to change layouts and control devices with a simple touch.

Clear Visual Communication’s deployment of VuWall delivered the exact flexibility and ease of use the NOC needed, aligning with the mission-critical requirement of the cyber security service provider. In addition, the company didn’t have to make addition investments for an external control solution such as Crestron or Extron.

“Our video wall is critical to our Cyber Security Operations Center," explained James Holland, UK technical manager at Khipu Cybersecurity. "We are extremely pleased with the performance and ease of use of VuWall’s PAK and TRx solution. Learning to operate and manage video wall content took minutes. The intuitive software and rich feature set will certainly improve response times and increase productivity in our control room. Knowing how easy it will be to increase the size of our video wall with PAK, as our demands change, is very reassuring. The fast and easy deployment was impressive, and we are confident that our integrator made the right choice with VuWall.”

“As one of the very first PAK customers, we are now confident that this technology is the future of video wall deployments," added Rebecca McCartney, operations manager at Clear Visual Communications. "We were extremely impressed with the quick and easy installation of the system and the ease of system configuration, yielding to a low-risk deployment. The feedback from the end user’s cybersecurity control room operators has been extremely positive, especially with respect to performance and ease of use. We clearly made the right choice and look forward to many more control room and video wall projects with VuWall.”