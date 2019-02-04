Matrox Adds New SDI and DisplayPort Capture Card Options to Video Wall Portfolio

The What: Matrox Graphics Inc. has expanded its capture card and video wall portfolio. The Matrox Mura IPX 12G-SDI capture and IP encode/decode cards are the product range’s inaugural set of SDI cards, while the Matrox Mura IPX 4K DisplayPort capture and IP decode cards extend the already-available DisplayPort-based offering. The new Mura IPX capture cards now allow OEMs and system integrators to mix and match a premium selection of 12G-SDI and 4K DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI options to seamlessly capture, stream, and record desktop and video wall content to local and/or networked video walls.



The What Else: Featuring unrivaled SDI support from a single card, the Matrox Mura IPX SDI cards boast two 12G-SDI and two 3G-SDI connectors to capture a wide range of SDI sources. These cards also include a dedicated onboard network interface controller (NIC) for high-density encoding and decoding of up to two 4Kp60, four 4Kp30, eight 1080p60, sixteen 1080p30, or exponentially more SD streams. The Mura IPX 12G-SDI cards are available in passive and active cooling options.

The Matrox Mura IPX 4K DisplayPort cards feature two full-size DisplayPort 1.2 connectors for native capture of 4Kp60 physical sources and full 4:4:4 color sampling support. The ability to capture and transfer multiple 4Kp60 channels over the bus without any color-quality degradation is essential to delivering both fast-moving video content and high-frequency desktop graphics and text. The cards also offer the same high-density decode capabilities as the Matrox Mura IPX SDI SKUs. The Mura IPX DisplayPort cards are also available in passive and active cooling options.

The new Matrox Mura IPX capture cards include the complete range of video wall software, APIs, and libraries. These software toolkits allow OEMs and developers to deploy intuitive, ready-to-use software and build custom interfaces and applications.

The Bottom Line: Matrox Mura IPX 4K DisplayPort capture and IP decode cards in both passive (part number: MURAIPXI-D2MHF) and active (part number: MURAIPXI-D2MF) cooling versions will be available in Q1 2019, while the Matrox Mura IPX 12G-SDI capture and IP encode/decode cards in passive (part number: MURAIPXI-E4SHF) and active (part number: MURAIPXI-E4SF) cooling SKUs will be available in Q2 2019. To learn more about these new cards, contact Matrox Graphics.

