"MIT professor Justin Reich and several colleagues just completed one of the largest-ever research studies exploring teaching techniques in online higher education, involving nearly 250,000 students from nearly every nation on the planet."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The major takeaway of this story? Context should play a key role in research practices. While the results are frustrating, it could be helpful to frame this as a place to start from for new studies with contextualized data.