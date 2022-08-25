Marshall Unveils Intelligent Auto-Tracking AI Feature on PTZ Cameras—What to Know

Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab) will debut the CV620-TBI PTZ camera at the 2022 IBC Show. Designed to auto-track and follow presenters using more natural Pan/Tilt/Zoom movement methods with AI accuracy, the CV620-TBI uses new facial recognition technology and intelligently learns motion dynamics of the subject and anticipates movement. This removes much of the guess work for camera intelligence reducing late or inaccurate maneuvers that require corrective adjustment, greatly minimizing viewer fatigue and motion sickness.

The CV620-TBI (black) and CV620-TWI (white) PTZ cameras are built around new highly sensitive Sony sensor technology with 20x optical zoom range of 5~110mm starting at roughly 60-degree angle-of-view. The CV620-TBI delivers outstanding color reproduction with exceptional detail even in challenging light environments. These new PTZ cameras feature simultaneous HD outputs of 3GSDI, HDMI and IP ethernet connectivity with up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps. Also boasting a flexible 340-degree horizontal range of movement and 120-degree vertical tilt, the CV620-TBI provides a large reachable viewing area for the new auto-tracking feature.

Track-and-follow technology is not new to the PTZ camera market. Early versions required a secondary fixed camera usually installed into the base of the camera to scan the environment and required a lanyard to be worn by the speaker. Viewers of content of these early auto-tracking cameras had to deal with viewer motion sickness and fatigue. As auto-tracking features have been refined over the years, these elements have been removed and much smoother maneuvers with greater accuracy have been implemented.

“Marshall has been waiting for AI technology to advance enough to integrate it into auto-tracking cameras, and deliver smooth accurate positioning without causing viewer fatigue,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall. “The CV620-TBI now offers that level of performance without requiring lanyards, extra software or a secondary reference camera.”

The new CV620-TBI track and follow cameras are equipped for local AV production workflows with 3GSDI and HDMI outputs, as well as a remote AV-over-IP camera source. Ethernet (IP) connectivity offers ease-of-setup and operation with one cable for PoE+, video, audio, tally and control.

Marshall dedicates considerable resources to ensure its cameras are compatible and controllable from common soft codecs such as OBS project, vMix and other software production tools. Control can be sent from the included IR remote or a Marshall VS-PTC-IP broadcast-style controller, VS-PTC-200 entry level controller, Video Management Software (VMS), software GUI from a web browser, as well as third party control decks, such as Skaarhoj and others.