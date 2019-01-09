Mark and Rachelle Graham Join Symetrix as New Owners

Mark and Rachelle Graham have joined the Symetrix team as the new owners of the business. As a veteran of over 30 years in the audio industry, Mark Graham brings experience and energy to the team, filling the CEO role.

Symetrix's new owners Mark and Rachelle Graham

"This is an exciting opportunity for us," said Graham. "We have admired Symetrix, both the company and the people, for a long time. I'm really looking forward to building on the successful foundation built over the past four decades and maintaining the rock-solid reputation of the company."

Symetrix's current owner, Julia Ogden, has been considering a change in ownership of the company for some time after 32 years with Symetrix. "I knew I could never sell this business unless it was to the right people," Ogden said. "It had to be someone who cared about the business and all the exceptional people who work here, and our business partners around the globe. I was looking for continuity and an alliance with the same high standards and core values that sets Symetrix apart from the crowd. I believe the Graham's are the perfect fit."

Mark Graham was CEO of LOUD Technologies for the last 8 years. Before that, Graham was the President of Crown Audio, a Harman company. His industry experience includes working for Hewlett Packard in their test and measurement division and owning his own audio contracting business. "Mark has a depth of industry experience and engineering expertise that is exactly the right background to accelerate the growth trajectory of the company, especially with his laser-focus on continuing to deliver innovative products," Ogden said.

Rachelle Graham has been a marketing manager for several large organizations, including Agilent Technologies, the University of Kansas, and BioServe Space Technologies, one of NASA's commercial space centers.

Symetrix is poised to launch several new, highly anticipated products in the next couple of months. "The launch of our new products will move ahead seamlessly," said Ogdem. "We've put a lot of thought into how to make the transition as smooth as possible so that none of our deadlines slip. We will assure that Symetrix customers continue to experience the benefit of our ease of doing business, award-winning customer service and tech support, and products that provide the solutions and reliability they have come to expect from Symetrix."

Symetrix will remain at the same location, and all employees will be retained. Julia Ogden will continue to work for the company throughout a transition period and will also serve on the company's board of directors going forward.