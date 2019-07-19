Making Radio: Using Audio for Student Assignments (Faculty Focus)

"Elvis (the other one … Costello) was right, 'Radio, it’s a sound salvation. Radio, it’s cleaning up the nation.' Radio didn’t die, it was just sleeping. Podcasting and ubiquitous audio tools have brought radio back to life and into the classroom in a new and powerful way."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, this is the age of video. But radio has long proven to be be a compelling medium for teaching and learning. Think of the rigorous storytelling, writing, collaboration, audio capture, editing, and distribution that contributes to a layered, complex piece of radio reportage or podcast.