Magewell Unveils New Universal Media Encoder

The What: Magewell has launched the Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders. Supporting multiple encoding formats—including H.264, H.265, and NDI|HX—and a wide array of delivery protocols, the new hardware offers systems integrators, video professionals, and OEM partners a flexible encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production and AV-over-IP.

Magewell Ultra Encode (Image credit: Magewell)

The What Else: Ultra Encode features H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) video compression for live streaming delivery, letting users choose their preferred balance between broader viewing device compatibility and higher quality/bitrate efficiency. The new encoder also supports a flexible range of streaming protocols including RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, RTP, HLS, and SRT (Secure Reliable Transport, developed and open-sourced by Haivision). Configurable presets enable easy streaming to YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, or custom targets, with select protocols allowing simultaneous streaming to multiple destinations using independent encoding parameters for each stream.

The Bottom Line: Two initial Ultra Encode models—the Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI—offer a choice of HDMI 1.4a or 3G-SDI input and loop-through interfaces. Both models can encode and stream content up to 1080p60 at bitrates up to 16Mbps, while the Ultra Encode HDMI also accepts 4K HDMI inputs, down-converting them automatically to HD. Embedded audio is complemented by analog, line-level audio input and output connections. In addition to Wi-Fi, the encoder offers an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking.

The Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI are slated to start shipping in early February.