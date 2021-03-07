Lumens Launches 4K IP POV Camera

The What: Lumens Digital Optics Inc. has unveiled its new VC-BC301P 4K IP POV camera that delivers 4K ultra-clear image at 60fps along with IP connectivity.

[The Integration Guide to Streaming]

Lumens VC-BC301P 4K IP POV camera (Image credit: Lumens Digital Optics Inc)

The What Else: The VC-BC301P 4K IP POV camera delivers a 4K 60fps clear and ultra-low latency image quality with its 1/1.8-inch Sony high sensitive sensor. The camera is capable of capturing 102 degrees wide viewing angle, in spite of its compact design.

It supports Ethernet, HDMI, and USB 3.0 video output that brings simple installation and operational flexibility. Besides, the camera is equipped with an ePTZ function via VC-IR01 remote control that easily controls the camera including pan, tilt, zoom, and other settings. Thanks to its built-in tally light, this gives a director or a presenter visual confirmation that the camera is in operation.

The Bottom Line: The VC-BC301P 4K IP POV camera supports the Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP / RTMPS), and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), enhancing live streaming video production in 4K clarity. It is applicable for remote communication and video content production in a wide range of markets such as e-sports, live broadcasting, corporate, house of worship, and more.