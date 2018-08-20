LSI Industries to Reorganize Operations

LSI Industries Inc. will reorganize operations to better serve customers’ needs across market verticals with integrated, innovative business solutions.

The alignment with customer needs will offer strategic markets:

One source for solutions designed to enhance retail and commercial environments.

Coordinated lighting, graphic, and technology products and services, including new product development to optimize and advance functionality and performance.

Distinctive approaches for developing, implementing, and maintaining the customer experience in the physical environment.

“Over the years, LSI has grown rich with solutions for retail and commercial environments, from products to support brand image programs, such as graphics and lighting, to technology solutions to increase engagement, like digital signage, controls, proximity marketing, and analytics," said Crawford Lipsey, president and COO LSI Industries. All of these products and services, as well as market expertise, are converging to help clients implement and maintain the customer experience in the built environment like never before. And now, these implementations can be achieved with one source and one streamlined solution.”

As part of the reorganization effort to streamline services and deliver the full scope of LSI’s capabilities to customers, LSI is:

Jeff Croskey, LSI's newly named chief commercial officer

Merging operations, including leadership, sales, marketing, and product development functions, previously segmented by product type (i.e. lighting, graphics, and technology), around key markets and customers.

Introducing a new chief commercial officer role, which will be responsible for leading LSI’s total sales organization and market channels for all LSI products and services. This role will be assumed by Jeff Croskey, who has served as president of LSI’s graphics segment since 2015.

Launching a search for a chief marketing officer, a new role for the company, to implement marketing strategies and communications that support our customers' evolving needs, and will include leadership of new product development.

Naming a senior VP of product development and management, who will oversee development of all lighting, graphic, and technology products to ensure maximum optimization of integrated solutions for customers.

“We are committed to becoming more focused on our customers’ needs through progressive changes in how we service the customer as well as investments in right fit emerging technologies and offerings," said Ron Brown, CEO of LSI Industries. "Packaging and delivering the full scope of LSI’s capabilities, including technology, products, and services, as one, coordinated operation, will allow us to create further value for our customers.”