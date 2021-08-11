Loyola U. Maryland wins outdoor Wi-Fi grant (EdScoop)

"Loyola University Maryland plans to install 24 outdoor Wi-Fi access points to cover almost 450,000 square feet across its Evergreen campus in Baltimore after receiving a grant from the philanthropic Knott Foundation."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A grant from the Knott Foundation will help Loyola University Maryland boost its outdoor Wi-Fi offerings to keep the campus community connected, inside and out. "The challenge is to make sure that you’re using access points that are suitable for outdoor use, and not just indoor use," notes CIO Randy Saba, who adds that the locations of physical obstructions that could block signals need to be considered as well.